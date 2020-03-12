Nearly half million dollar project to begin at Rio Grande Air Gun Range

A nearly half million dollar makeover of the Rio Grande Air Gun Range will begin on March 23.

The Amenity Authority Committee in January approved a $327,034 bid from Blackwater Construction Services LLC for the reconstruction of the Rio Grande Air Gun Range. The entire project is budgeted at $466,386, which includes other professional services as well as design.

For many years, the Rio Grande Air Gun Range has been the principle home for The Air Gun Range Club, which promotes safe shooting as well as fun and fellowship.