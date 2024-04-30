80.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Golfers teeing off at course that is clearly closed

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

With so many people complaining about some of the executive courses being in bad shape, I can’t help but wonder what might contribute.
I live on the Mira Mesa course (which recently reopened) and have seen everything from someone bringing a bucket of balls out to a fairway with their kids or grandkids to hit balls like it was a driving range to people practicing chipping and putting, to letting young kids who can barely hold a club hit balls. Many just plain ignore the fact that the course is closed and just help themselves to a round of golf. Everyone has been told it is after hours and the course is closed, but couldn’t care less and continue to play. We even had one guy challenge us to call the police. I watched three separate people tee off. One was a walker and stayed on the green for putting practice.
Closed means nothing anymore, certainly not to the entitled. Is this not trespassing? We need better management of closed courses.

Laurie Hernandez
Village of Mira Mesa

 

Photos