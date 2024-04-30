80.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Employee of Mexican restaurant at square jailed for second time this year

By Staff Report
An employee of a Mexican restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square has been jailed for the second time this year.

Miguel Lopez Lopez, 44, of Lady Lake, who works at Ay! Jalisco Mexican Cafe on Main Street, was driving a red Toyota Tacoma at about 11 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner does not possess a driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the entrance to Spanish Springs, at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street.

During the traffic stop, Lopez Lopez advised the officer he does not have a Florida’s driver’s license and handed the officer his Guatemalan identification card. He said he has been living in Lady Lake for six years.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.

Lopez Lopez served five days at the Lake County Jail after he was issued a criminal citation March 1 when he was caught driving the same red Toyota Tacoma in Fruitland Park. He went to Lake County Court on March 26 and, through an interpreter, pleaded guilty to driving without a license. In addition to jail time, he was fined and ordered to pay $50 for each day of incarceration.

