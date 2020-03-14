Coronavirus brings competition to a new level at grocery stores

Villagers are known to be competitive on the golf courses and the pickleball courts, but the fear of COVID-19 has pushed the fiercest competitors indoors.

President Trump’s declaration Friday of a national emergency in response to the deadly Coronavirus, served as a starting gun for residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Tests of speed and stamina have been taking place in the aisles of Publix, Winn-Dixie and Wal-Mart.

While the early hoarders of toilet paper had been mocked on social media, Trump’s sounding of the alarm apparently made believers of The Villages’ 130,000 residents (and a couple thousand straggling snowbirds.)

Paper goods and hand sanitizer have been hot commodities for weeks. By Saturday, Villagers were buying everything in sight, including canned goods and peanut butter.

Publix has responded by announcing it will begin closing at 8 p.m. each day.

“We are working tirelessly to have the items you need on our shelves. We have applied purchase limits on some key items to allow more customers to get what they need,” Publix said.

