Monday, March 23, 2020
Larry D. Croom
The Villages

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Safety overrules desire to swim

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with the decision to close the swimming pools.
Letters to the Editor

Critical medical supplies

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea about purchasing medical supplies that could save lives and money.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Obituaries

Obituaries

William D. Miller

William Miller was a retired high school math teacher who moved to The Villages in 1989 from New Castle, Pa.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Specialized strike team busts drug trafficking operation connected to Summerfield

Members of a specialized strike team have taken down two large-scale drug trafficking operations in Marion County – one of which involved a Summerfield residence.

The busts were part of Operation Life Saver, an ongoing effort by the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) targeting drug traffickers. The operation also involved educating residents about highly addictive and deadly opioids.

Ryan Shane Raymond, Summer Wolfrom Gutierrez, Rayshaud Jacquise Keyon Jenkins and Jeffrey Jose Reyes

In recent months, UDEST had set its sights on two drug trafficking operations in Marion County dubbed by lead investigative agents as “Big, Big Bosses” and “Summer’s Last Stand.” Those operations were believed to be responsible for the monthly importation and distribution of approximately 4-6 kilograms of heroin, one kilogram of ICE (crystal methamphetamine) and 40 pounds of marijuana.

Through UDEST’s months-long investigation, agents learned the drug trafficking operations were utilizing four locations:

  • 14901 SE 70 Avenue Rd. in Summerfield;
  • 4108 E Fort King Street in Ocala;
  • 614 NE 12 Ave. in Ocala (across the street from Wyomina Park Elementary School); and
  • Mystery Smoke Box, 8602 SW Hwy. 200, Unit N in Ocala.

The investigation further revealed that Ryan Shane Raymond, of Summerfield, and Summer Wolfrom Gutierrez, of Ocala, allegedly were leading the criminal organizations.
UDEST’s investigation concluded on Wednesday, March 18 when the SWAT teams from the Ocala Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office executed four simultaneous search warrants at the above locations.

UDEST Agents seized heroin, powder cocaine, psilocybin (mushrooms), THC wax, marijuana, one Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol, one Smith & Wesson .22-caliber long rifle, one Freedom Ordnance AR pistol, assorted ammunitions, $118,640 and drug paraphernalia (scales, grinders, smoking apparatuses and packaging equipment).

Those who were arrested are:

Ryan Shane Raymond, 28 (Summerfield)
Charges: Armed trafficking in marijuana, armed trafficking in THC wax, unlawful use of a two-way communication device (14 counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia
Bond: $171,000 (released Thursday, March 19)

Summer Wolfrom Gutierrez, 39 (Ocala)
Charges: Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and driving while license suspended and/or revoked (7 counts)
Bond: $30,500 (released Thursday, March 19)

Rayshaud Jacquise Keyon Jenkins, 27 (Ocala)
Charges: Trafficking in heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of THC Wax with intent to distribute, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of psilocybin with intent to distribute and unlawful use of a two-way communication device (6 counts)
Bond: $85,000 (still being held in the Marion County Jail)

Jeffrey Jose Reyes, 46 (Dunnellon)
Charges: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (5 counts), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia
Bond: $28,000 (Released Thursday, March 19)

UDEST is an initiative of the North Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. It is comprised of local, state and federal law enforcement from the Ocala Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Homeland Security.

Larry D. Croom

