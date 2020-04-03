Sumter County announces closure of Villages facilities due to Coronavirus

In support of President Trump’s guidance to continue social distancing through April 30 and in support of the Executive Orders of Gov. DeSantis, changes to in-person services will occur for Sumter County’s Development Services, Supervisor of Elections, Clerk of Courts, and Tax Collector.

Effective Monday April 6:

The Villages Annex located at the corner of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard will be closed to the public through May 3 for the services of the Tax Collector and the Clerk of the Courts.

The Clerk of the Courts will provide in-person services at the main office at 215 E McCollum Ave Bushnell, FL 33513. For more information about the services of the Clerk of the Courts visit https://www.sumterclerk.com/ or call 352-569-6600.

The Tax Collector will have a drop box outside the doors for customers to deposit their title work and payment of taxes. For more information about the services of the Tax Collector visit https://www.sumtertaxcollector.com/ or call 352-569-6740.

The Villages Sumter County Service Center located at 7375 Powell Road, Wildwood, FL 34785 will be closed to the public through May 3.

The Tax Collector will continue to provide service to the public via the drive-through at this location. For more information about the services of the Tax Collector visit https://www.sumtertaxcollector.com/ or call 352-569-6740.

The Supervisor of Elections will provide in-person services at 316 E. Anderson Ave. Bushnell, FL 33513. For more information about the services of the Supervisor of Elections visit https://www.sumterelections.org/ or call 352-569-1540.

The Sumter County planning, development review, and building services will provide in-person services at 319 E. Anderson Ave. Bushnell, FL 33513. On-line permitting activities are available at https://etrakit.sumtercountyfl.gov/etrakit3/. For more information about these services, visit https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov or call 352-689-4400.

The Bushnell Tax Collector location 220 E. McCollum Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513 will close to the public but will continue to provide service to the public via the drive-through at this location. For more information about the services of the Tax Collector please visit https://www.sumtertaxcollector.com/ or call 352-569-6740.

The UF/IFAS Florida Extension Service (UF/IFAS) located 7620 SR 471, Bushnell, FL 33513 will be closed to the public through May 3. For more information about these services, please visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/sumter/

As a reminder:

The Veteran Service Offices will remain closed for in-person services through May 3 and available to answer questions for our veterans and their families by calling 352-689-4400.

The libraries will remain closed for in-person services until May 3. Customers are encouraged to

keep materials at home during this closure until the library reopens. All library fines will be waived for items due through May 18, 2020.

The library will still be available to answer questions about services via phone at 352-689-4567 and email at reference@sumterlibrary.org.