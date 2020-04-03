82.6 F
The Villages
Friday, April 3, 2020
type here...
Home News
Friday, April 3, 2020
Staff Report
82.6 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Sumter County announces closure of Villages facilities due to Coronavirus

Sumter County has announced the closure of Villages facilities due to the Coronavirus. We've got a complete list and online links for easy service.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Our governor is a coward

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident declares that Gov. Ron DeSantis is a “coward.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Closing the dog parks wasn’t fair to owners

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that closing the dog parks wasn’t fair to pet owners in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Publix allowing some employees to wear gloves and masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Florida’s largest grocery store chain is allowing some of its employees to take extra precautions against the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Business

Sumter County announces closure of Villages facilities due to Coronavirus

Staff Report

In support of President Trump’s guidance to continue social distancing through April 30 and in support of the Executive Orders of Gov. DeSantis, changes to in-person services will occur for Sumter County’s Development Services, Supervisor of Elections, Clerk of Courts, and Tax Collector.

Effective Monday April 6:

The Villages Annex located at the corner of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard will be closed to the public through May 3 for the services of the Tax Collector and the Clerk of the Courts.

The Clerk of the Courts will provide in-person services at the main office at 215 E McCollum Ave Bushnell, FL 33513. For more information about the services of the Clerk of the Courts visit https://www.sumterclerk.com/ or call 352-569-6600.

The Tax Collector will have a drop box outside the doors for customers to deposit their title work and payment of taxes. For more information about the services of the Tax Collector visit https://www.sumtertaxcollector.com/ or call 352-569-6740.

The Villages Sumter County Service Center located at 7375 Powell Road, Wildwood, FL 34785 will be closed to the public through May 3.

The Tax Collector will continue to provide service to the public via the drive-through at this location. For more information about the services of the Tax Collector visit https://www.sumtertaxcollector.com/ or call 352-569-6740.

The Supervisor of Elections will provide in-person services at 316 E. Anderson Ave. Bushnell, FL 33513. For more information about the services of the Supervisor of Elections  visit https://www.sumterelections.org/ or call 352-569-1540.

The Sumter County planning, development review, and building services will provide in-person services at 319 E. Anderson Ave. Bushnell, FL 33513. On-line permitting activities are available at https://etrakit.sumtercountyfl.gov/etrakit3/. For more information about these services, visit https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov or call 352-689-4400.

The Bushnell Tax Collector location 220 E. McCollum Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513 will close to the public but will continue to provide service to the public via the drive-through at this location. For more information about the services of the Tax Collector please visit https://www.sumtertaxcollector.com/ or call 352-569-6740.

The UF/IFAS Florida Extension Service (UF/IFAS) located 7620 SR 471, Bushnell, FL 33513 will be closed to the public through May 3. For more information about these services, please visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/sumter/

As a reminder:

The Veteran Service Offices will remain closed for in-person services through May 3 and available to answer questions for our veterans and their families by calling 352-689-4400.

The libraries will remain closed for in-person services until May 3. Customers are encouraged to

keep materials at home during this closure until the library reopens. All library fines will be waived for items due through May 18, 2020.

The library will still be available to answer questions about services via phone at 352-689-4567 and email at reference@sumterlibrary.org.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Crime

Intoxicated mother arrested after children found living in filth

An intoxicated mother was arrested after her children were found living in a filthy apartment with rotting food in the sink and beer cans scattered on the floor.
Read more
Crime

Suspected shoplifter arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A suspected shoplifter was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Golf

Men’s and Ladies Days canceled at golf courses

Men’s and Ladies Days at both the Executive and Championship Golf Courses have been canceled until further notice.  
Read more
News

COVID-19 virus claims first victims in Sumter and Lake counties

The Coronavirus has claimed four victims – two men and two women – in Sumter and Lake counties, where 45 patients also live in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villagers react to decision to shut down pickleball courts due to COVID-19

Villagers are reacting to the decision to shut down pickleball and tennis courts due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

83-year-old Villager living with grandson accidentally starts fire at his home

An 83-year-old Villager living with his grandson accidentally started a fire at his home.
Read more
News

Recreation News published again this week despite no activities on horizon

The Recreation News was published again on Thursday despite the cessation of activities for the foreseeable future in The Villages.
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

News

Sumter County announces closure of Villages facilities due to Coronavirus

Sumter County has announced the closure of Villages facilities due to the Coronavirus. We've got a complete list and online links for easy service.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated mother arrested after children found living in filth

An intoxicated mother was arrested after her children were found living in a filthy apartment with rotting food in the sink and beer cans scattered on the floor.
Read more
Crime

Suspected shoplifter arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A suspected shoplifter was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Photos

Two Bald Eaglets Near The Village Of Pine Ridge

These two bald eaglets were spotted in a nest in the Village of Pine Ridge. Thanks to Tom Lamb for sharing his photo! Share your...
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Intoxicated mother arrested after children found living in filth

An intoxicated mother was arrested after her children were found living in a filthy apartment with rotting food in the sink and beer cans scattered on the floor.
Read more
Crime

Suspected shoplifter arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A suspected shoplifter was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

70 percent of world’s population doesn’t use toilet paper

Columnist Barry Evans writes that 70 percent or more of the world’s population doesn’t use toilet paper. You probably do not want to know how they do handle it. 
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Intoxicated mother arrested after children found living in filth

An intoxicated mother was arrested after her children were found living in a filthy apartment with rotting food in the sink and beer cans scattered on the floor.
Read more
Crime

Suspected shoplifter arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A suspected shoplifter was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,555FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,211FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
82.6 ° F
86 °
80 °
36 %
1.3mph
1 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
72 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °

Follow us on Instagram