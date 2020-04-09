Driver suffers medical episode in crash on County Road 466 in The Villages

A driver suffered a medical episode leading to a crash Thursday afternoon on County Road 466 in The Villages.

The driver of the silver sports car had been traveling on County Road 466 west of Morse Boulevard when he suffered the apparent medical episode at about 5 p.m., according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle began slowing down and hit the curb.

The male driver was transported by ambulance from the scene of the single-vehicle accident and taken to UF Health The Villages Hospital.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene.