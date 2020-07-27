type here...
Joseph William Peterson Sr.

Staff Report

Joseph Peterson

Joseph William Peterson, Sr., age 98, of the Villages passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 2, 1922. To write about such an amazing man is difficult to do in just a few paragraphs as his lifetime of stories could fill the pages of an entire novel.

Living a modest lifestyle with his large family as a child, Joe knew at an early age that he was destined to live a full life that included taking care of his family, friends and country as he joined the United States Navy and was a veteran of WWII. Joe made so many lifelong friends along his journey that it would be impossible to recognize everyone because Joe was that guy who was always friendly and kind. He would never turn his back on someone that needed a hand. He had a heart of gold and left a permanent impression on so many just because it was the right thing to do. Joe never looked for the adulation, or praise from anyone. In fact, his generosity and kindness were the only way that Joe knew how to live life and he never wanted anything in return.

Joe had an amazing career with the Grumman Corporation and was able to retire in the 80’s to start his well deserved retirement. A success story from the very beginning Joe and his loving wife Trudie moved from Long Island and built a beautiful home on the water near Ocean City, Maryland. He was never a man to sit still though, he always said to keep moving because life is a gift and he always had more to share. After more than a decade in his home in Maryland, Joe built another new home in the Villages in Florida. Joe and Trudie truly loved Florida and as an avid golfer he would always enjoy the sunshine and looked forward to everyday, telling his whole family that it was always a beautiful day in The Villages. Joe was always the perfect host as he and Trudie loved plenty of visits from their family and everyone was always welcome.

To say that Joe loved his pets would be an understatement. I can’t recall a moment in time when Joe didn’t have a furry best friend by his side with the dogs that he loved. He was an avid dog person as they brought him such joy and happiness throughout his lifetime.

Joe Peterson was that guy that everyone knew and admired. If you were lucky enough to have crossed paths with him you would always walk away with a smile and have a brighter day just because you spent a few minutes with him. Joe and his loving wife Trudie have traveled through the United States and all over the world, always finding an adventure and making beloved memories.

Joe is survived by his amazing, supportive and loving daughter Pat Carey (pre-deceased by his son-in-law Jack Carey) and pre-deceased by his kind and caring son Joseph Perterson, Jr., a U.S. Army Veteran who left this lifetime way too young.

Joe was a role model for others and when it came to living life he had it figured out to make each moment count. Joe was blessed with beloved grand-children as well as many great- grandchildren. Being “pop-pop” was something that Joe was so proud to be and his strength, love and guidance inspired all of them to be better people and to leave a lasting impression no matter what it took.

We all only have one lifetime and Joe showed that if you do the right thing all the time, and care about everyone, always give back with whatever you can…even a simple smile to a stranger that the one lifetime we have is more than enough. He had 98 years that were well spent and he left a legacy that will be remembered through generations to come, he will truly be missed every day.

Sumter School Board to decide on tax hike amid COVID-19 challenges

The Sumter County School Board will decide Tuesday on a tax increase for residents.
Read more
CDD 7 supervisors gird for battle over money for PWAC

Community Development District 7 supervisors are girding for battle over money for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
DeSantis takes his cue directly from Trump

A Village of Belle Aire resident says he’s watching local employees getting sick with the Coronavirus and Gov. DeSantis is doing nothing. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Villager who drummed for Gloria Estefan serving time behind bars

A Villager who once drummed for Gloria Estefan and David Lee Roth is serving time behind bars at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Read more
