Katharina Macho, beloved wife of Reinhold Macho, passed away on August 16th, 2020 after 54 yrs of marriage.

She is survived by her daughters Christina and Annette. She was born in Labiau, Germany which is today Russia. She is preceded in death by her parents Frieda Lukner and Paul Lukner. They came with her to the USA in 1953 and settled in Chicago.

Kathy loved life and people. We made several trips to Germany to see her sister-in-laws Dina Swinka and Irmtraut Freihmut and Bertel Riesel USA. She leaves behind many friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield, FL.