Summerfield man jailed after caught driving without license for fifth time

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars late Tuesday night after being pulled over for driving with an expired registration.

A Belleview Police officer stopped 66-year-old Charles Anthony Johnson’s teal-colored vehicle near the intersection of S.E. 58th Avenue and S.E. 102nd Place Road. Johnson told the officer he was only driving the vehicle because the brakes were bad and he didn’t have a driver’s license. He also admitted that he knew the vehicle’s registration was expired because it had been sitting in his yard for some time, a police report states.

A records check showed that Johnson had four prior convictions for driving with license suspended or revoked. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Johnson, who lives at 14840 S.E. 103rd Ave. in Summerfield, was charged with driving with a suspended license. He was released Wednesday night on his own recognizance and is due in court Oct. 13 at 9 a.m., jail records show.