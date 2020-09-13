Sunday, September 13, 2020
78 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Defeated Sumter commissioner transfers nearly $10,000 in campaign money to GOP

Meta Minton

Steve Printz

A defeated Sumter County commissioner has transferred nearly $10,000 in leftover cash in his campaign warchest to the GOP.

Sumter County Commission Chairman Steve Printz was defeated Aug. 18 in the Republican primary by Villager Oren Miller.

Printz had raised $79,600 in campaign cash, far outpacing Miller who raised $2,314. Printz and fellow incumbents Don Burgess and Al Butler were the beneficiaries of a nearly $200,000 in combined campaign contributions, much of it raised from companies and contractors dependent on The Villages. Printz, Burgess and Butler all went down in a stunning defeat in the Republican Primary. The trio had been dogged by voters’ anger over a 25 percent tax increase they approved in 2019.

Printz spent the bulk of his campaign cash on a Tallahassee consulting firm which targeted voters with a direct mail campaign. Printz also spent heavily with The Villages Daily Sun.

Printz cleaned out his campaign account Sept. 4 by writing a $9,584.27 check to the Sumter County Republican Executive Committee. The SREC on June 15 donated $5,000 to the Printz campaign after endorsing the trio of incumbents in the GOP primary. Prior to the endorsement, the SREC had a history of not taking sides in primary contests.

Steve Printz and Don Hahnfeldt in 2015.

Printz was elected in 2016 to the Sumter County Commission, running as the heir to Don Hahnfeldt, a Villager who gave up his commission seat to run for the Florida House of Representatives. Hahnfeldt won that election, but died in office in 2017. 

Related Articles

Crime

Wildwood police searching for man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are seeking help in locating a man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at a local minimart.
Read more
Crime

Nasty tiff with gal pal over Facebook post lands Summerfield man in jail

A Summerfield man was jailed Thursday night after an altercation with his lady friend over a social media post.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man free on bond in homicide case jailed after latest gun incident

A Wildwood man free on bond in an attempted homicide case is back behind bars after a new incident involving an alleged firearm threat.
Read more
Entertainment

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Dollars for Scholars’ annual fundraising show

Dollar for Scholars has been forced to cancel November’s “Starry Starry 2020” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
News

The Villages’ town squares still silent while live music thrives at Fenney

Live entertainment can be found in The Villages amid the COVID-19 pandemic but to the dismay of many residents, it’s not at any of the three town squares. Villages-News.com’s Larry D. Croom has the story.
Read more
Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area reports 22 new cases of virus

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be reported in The Villages and the tri-county area.
Read more
Health

3 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19 virus

Three more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus in the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 10.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Wildwood police searching for man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are seeking help in locating a man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at a local minimart.
Read more
Crime

Nasty tiff with gal pal over Facebook post lands Summerfield man in jail

A Summerfield man was jailed Thursday night after an altercation with his lady friend over a social media post.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Family of Raccoons Having a Snack on Sweetgum Executive Golf Course

This family of raccoons was having a snack next to Hole #9 on Sweetgum Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Storm South of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages

This storm was spotted south of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Jean Latimer for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles

Check out this pair of bald eagles spotted in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Political signs and flags are not ‘content neutral’

A Village of Pine Hills resident made a call about political flags flying in The Villages. The answer he got was “ridiculous.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood police searching for man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are seeking help in locating a man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at a local minimart.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Don’t believe ‘sky-is-falling’ reporting from AP on Greenland’s ice

Columnist John Shewchuk warns that we should not believe the "sky-is-falling" reporting from the Associated Press on Greenland’s ice.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Defeated Sumter commissioner transfers nearly $10,000 in campaign money to GOP

A defeated Sumter County commissioner has transferred nearly $10,000 in leftover cash in his campaign warchest to the GOP.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police searching for man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are seeking help in locating a man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at a local minimart.
Read more
Crime

Nasty tiff with gal pal over Facebook post lands Summerfield man in jail

A Summerfield man was jailed Thursday night after an altercation with his lady friend over a social media post.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Political signs and flags are not ‘content neutral’

A Village of Pine Hills resident made a call about political flags flying in The Villages. The answer he got was “ridiculous.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sumter County Commission’s $5.8 million no bid contract should be investigated

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Deaton resident weighs in on a $5.8 million no bid contract handed out last week by the Sumter County Commission.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bad Parking makes it difficult for the wheelchair bound

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Bad Parking isn’t funny. She has a husband who is wheelchair bound and she isn’t laughing.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood police searching for man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are seeking help in locating a man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at a local minimart.
Read more
Crime

Nasty tiff with gal pal over Facebook post lands Summerfield man in jail

A Summerfield man was jailed Thursday night after an altercation with his lady friend over a social media post.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man free on bond in homicide case jailed after latest gun incident

A Wildwood man free on bond in an attempted homicide case is back behind bars after a new incident involving an alleged firearm threat.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,258FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,627FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
78 ° F
79 °
77 °
94 %
2.5mph
75 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
90 °
Wed
90 °
Thu
91 °
Fri
80 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment