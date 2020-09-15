Frederick J. Patton passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

He lived in the Village of Bridgeport of Miona Shores, The Villages. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Fred was born on March 10, 1928 in Kansas City, Kansas to Nathan and Margaret Patton. He was a long-standing member and Deacon Emeritus at London Heights Baptist Church. Fred was extremely humbled and very grateful to the Villages Honor Flight Club for all they did for him; if you are so moved; you may make a donation to this club in his memory (VHFClubCoordinator@villageshonorflight.org).

Fred was a man who deeply loved his family and enjoyed the holidays more than anything. He loved old cars, and was always willing to share old stories if you had the time. Truthfully, it was almost always worth the time to listen. He was from an era where you used and re-used everything; and yet as kids, we never lacked for anything because of his hard work and ingenuity. But his greatest love of all time was his wife, Delores Patton.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores E. Patton, his daughter-in Law, Pamela Patton, his mother and father, Nathan and Margaret Patton, and his sister, Dorothea Kessler, and his brothers Nathan Patton and Lloyd Hewitt.

Survivors include his daughter Peggy Nelson (Jim); three sons: Frederick J. Patton II (Cindy), Richard Patton (Lavonne) and Michael Patton. Left behind to cherish his memory are his 10 grandchildren: Jeffrey Scott Patton (Malia), Jonyce Ruiz (Paul), Michelle Egbert (Scott), Roderick M. Patton, Frederick J. Patton III (Dana), Matthew J. Patton (Paige), Christopher R. Patton (Rebekah), Nicholas A. Patton (Sarah), Michael D. Patton II (Nicole), Michael J. Patton (Elizabeth) , along with 17 great grandchildren: Natalie, Nathan, Mary Ellen, Sarah, Ethan, Noah, Maddie, Joshua, Caleb, Olivia, Penny, Phoebe, Daphne, Judah, Brody, Ava, Brooklyn and Wilson James.

This is Fred’s family, a family that he loved and that loved him dearly; a family that will always keep him in their hearts and be grateful that his influence changed our lives for the better! We miss him terribly but are at peace knowing that he is with mom and their new adventure begins together again … And two shall become one in love, for we are members of Christ’s body. And our love will last an eternity and shall be an example for our children and our children’s children.