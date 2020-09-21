Monday, September 21, 2020
Home Health

No new local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area reports just 43 new cases

Larry D. Croom

No new cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus were reported in The Villages on Monday and only eight positive results were identified in communities just outside the confines of the mega-retirement community.

Those new cases included:

  • Leesburg up five for a total of 1,202;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 127;
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 367; and
  • Belleview up one for a total of 352.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,164 cases – an increase of one from Sunday to Monday – among 1,129 men, 1,013 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 197 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 473 in correctional facilities. There have been 65 deaths and 244 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 567 cases, followed by Wildwood with 403 and Coleman with 384. Besides those in Oxford mentioned above, others have been identified in Bushnell (288, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Webster (86), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (50), Sumterville (42) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 283 cases among 181 inmates and 102 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 18,930 – increase of 43
  • Men: 8,287
  • Women: 10,378
  • Non-residents: 78
  • People listed as unknown: 187
  • Deaths: 494
  • Hospitalizations: 1,694

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,313 – increase of 20
  • Men: 3,365
  • Women: 3,769
  • Non-residents: 52
  • People listed as unknown: 127
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 564
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 260
  • Deaths: 169
  • Hospitalizations: 538
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,831), Leesburg (1,202), Tavares (732), Mount Dora (575) and Eustis (573). The Villages also is reporting 32 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,453 – increase of 22
  • Men: 3,793
  • Women: 5,596
  • Non-residents: 17
  • People listed as unknown: 47
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 967
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,219
  • Deaths: 260
  • Hospitalizations: 912
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,381), Summerfield (367), Belleview (352), Dunnellon (311) and Citra (177). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,417 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (99) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 685,439 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 1,685 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 677,362 are residents. A total of 45,299 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,234 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 13,480 deaths and 42,543 people have been hospitalized.

