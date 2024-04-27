Convicted felon headed back to prison after ruckus at square

A convicted felon is heading back to prison after a ruckus last year at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Eric Allen Feliciano, 30, has been sentenced to 32 months with the Florida Department of Corrections as the result of a hearing earlier this month in Lake County Court. He will receive credit for 418 days already served in the Lake County Jail. He previously served time in prison for burglary and aggravated battery.

Feliciano was arrested Feb. 16, 2023 after Lady Lake police officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a man smoking marijuana and playing loud music on his phone at the square. Feliciano was also reportedly going into stores at the square and screaming at business owners. A member of Commercial Property Management told police that The Villages wanted to press charges against Feliciano.

Police tried to handcuff Feliciano, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall. He resisted their efforts and tried to push away from them, kicking an officer in the shin. He refused to get out of a squad car when it reached the Lake County Jail. His resistance required that he be placed in a restraint chair.

He was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

In November, Feliciano had been declared mentally unfit to proceed with the criminal case. He received treatment and was considered competent for the legal process to more forward.