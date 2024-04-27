77.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 27, 2024
type here...

Convicted felon headed back to prison after ruckus at square

By Staff Report
Eric Allen Feliciano
Eric Allen Feliciano

A convicted felon is heading back to prison after a ruckus last year at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Eric Allen Feliciano, 30, has been sentenced to 32 months with the Florida Department of Corrections as the result of a hearing earlier this month in Lake County Court. He will receive credit for 418 days already served in the Lake County Jail. He previously served time in prison for burglary and aggravated battery.

Feliciano was arrested Feb. 16, 2023 after Lady Lake police officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a man smoking marijuana and playing loud music on his phone at the square. Feliciano was also reportedly going into stores at the square and screaming at business owners. A member of Commercial Property Management told police that The Villages wanted to press charges against Feliciano.

Police tried to handcuff Feliciano, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall. He resisted their efforts and tried to push away from them, kicking an officer in the shin. He refused to get out of a squad car when it reached the Lake County Jail. His resistance required that he be placed in a restraint chair.

He was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

In November, Feliciano had been declared mentally unfit to proceed with the criminal case. He received treatment and was considered competent for the legal process to more forward.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages is not a gated community

A Village of St. Charles resident makes the case that Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is not a gated community.

The Villages Daily Sun and high school sports

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Richmond resident responds to a previous letter writer critical of The Villages Daily Sun’s emphasis on high school sports.

We need a voice of authority out on the golf courses

A Village of Santo Domingo resident contends we need a voice of authority out on the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What the heck is going on at Havana?

A Village of Mallory Square golfer is curious about the lack of activity at the Havana Championship Golf Course, which as been closed for more than six weeks.

The Developer should build a wall to help residents

A Village of De La Vista North resident has been reading about the Villagers fighting to keep their stockade fence on Cherry Lake Road. He says the Developer should build a wall.

Photos