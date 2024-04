A reopening date has been announced for the El Santiago Executive Golf Course.

The course will reopen on Wednesday, May 1.

The course had been closed for bunker sand replenishment, but the project ran a little longer than anticipated and Super Seniors Executive Tournament which had been set for April 12.

In addition to El Santiago, bunker sand replenishment projects are in the works for :

•Yankee Clipper

• Southern Star

• El Diablo

• De La Vista