Saturday, April 27, 2024
Residents rid themselves of unwanted medicine at event in The Villages

By David Towns

A steady stream of Villagers arrived Saturday at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages to take part in Operation Medicine Cabinet.

Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Community Action Partnership (CAP) greeted those dropping off unwanted medicine. 

Natalie Harrison of the Community Action Partnership helps Villager Jim Costello during Saturday’s Operation Medicine Cabinet.

More than 500 pounds of unwanted medications were collected, according to Sgt. Adam Dodge. In addition, more than 150 drug disposal kits were distributed during the event.

Sgt. Adam Dodge of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office helps Sherry Evans of Bushnell dispose of medications.

Most Villagers took advantage of the drive-up option, both in automobiles and golf carts.

Proper disposal prevents the medicine from being stolen or abused. Thrown into the garbage, pharmaceuticals can wind up leeching into the environment. Flushed down a toilet, the medicines can contaminate groundwater supply. Disposing of unused or expired medicine also keeps children and grandchildren from potentially getting into the prescriptions.

The next Operation Medicine Cabinet will be held this October. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office also has collection boxes at the Sheriff’s Annex on County Road 466, the public safety facility on Powell Road and in Bushnell.

