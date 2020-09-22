4 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area surpasses 19,000 cases of virus

Four more local residents have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 virus as the tri-county area topped 19,000 cases Tuesday.

Three of the latest fatalities were from Lake County and the other was a Marion County resident. They were described Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

86-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 8;

93-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 12;

73-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 7; and

96-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 4.

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 609;

Leesburg up four for a total of 1,206;

Summerfield up two for a total of 369;

Oxford up one for a total of 128; and

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 145.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,180 cases – an increase of 16 from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,132 men, 1,026 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 197 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 477 in correctional facilities. There have been 65 deaths and 246 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 572 cases. Besides those in Oxford mentioned above, other cases in Sumter County have been identified in Wildwood (403), Coleman (388), Bushnell (291, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Webster (86), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (50), Sumterville (43) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 307 cases among 202 inmates and 105 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 19,010 – increase of 80

Men: 8,323

Women: 10,427

Non-residents: 78

People listed as unknown: 182

Deaths: 498

Hospitalizations: 1,699

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,339 – increase of 26

Men: 3,378

Women: 3,786

Non-residents: 52

People listed as unknown: 123

Cases in long-term care facilities: 583

Cases in correctional facilities: 260

Deaths: 172

Hospitalizations: 536

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,837), Leesburg (1,206), Tavares (734), Eustis (580) and Mount Dora (576). The Villages also is reporting 32 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,491 – increase of 38

Men: 3,813

Women: 5,615

Non-residents: 17

People listed as unknown: 46

Cases in long-term care facilities: 970

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,220

Deaths: 261

Hospitalizations: 917

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,406), Summerfield (369), Belleview (352), Dunnellon (313) and Citra (179). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,417 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (99) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 687,909 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,470 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 679,776 are residents. A total of 45,570 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,325 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 13,579 deaths and 42,771 people have been hospitalized.