Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Sumter sheriff searching for Villagers’ daughter convicted of sex with teen

Larry D. Croom

Stephanie Lorraine Seabury

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Villagers’ daughter – a former teacher who once had sex with one of her students – after she failed to register as a sex offender.

Stephanie Lorraine Seabury, 29, a former Delaware middle school teacher, moved in last year with her parents in their Designer home at 362 Alteza Ln. in the Village of La Belle North. Seabury had been an English teacher at Fred Fifer III Middle School in Camden, Del. when she was arrested in 2014.

Seabury lived in an apartment complex in Dover, Del., where she had sex with a 13-year-old student. The boy told authorities that he had begun a sexual relationship with his teacher at her home. The relationship included sexual intercourse.

Stephanie Seabury was a middle school teacher in Delaware at the time of her arrest in 2014.

Seabury and the student met numerous times at a pre-determined location, then went to her apartment. They exchanged several explicit phone messages and photographs during the inappropriate relationship, according to news reports at the time.

Stephanie Lorraine Seabury in April 2019

Seabury was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust or authority, a felony in Delaware. She was ultimately sentenced to 18 months of probation, sparking some outrage in the community. Many complained that if she would have been a male teacher, she would have received a harsher sentence.

Seabury was classified as “absconded” in November 2019, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. A spokesman confirmed that she had not completed the required steps to confirm her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Seabury is being warned not to try to apprehend her. Instead, they should call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a reward up $1,000.

News

Sumter County sets hearing on future of tourism tax that helps fund music at squares

Sumter County commissioners have scheduled a public hearing about the future of the tourist development tax that helps fund music at the town squares in The Villages.
Health

4 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases crop up in Villages area

Four more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified in and around The Villages.
Crime

Villager with multiple DUI convictions arrested when spotted behind wheel of BMW

A Villager with multiple drunk driving convictions was arrested Tuesday morning when he was spotted behind the wheel of a BMW.
Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community, consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Crime

Lady Lake man nabbed on drug charge after arrest at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Monday after a theft was reported at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Crime

Pistol-packing Summerfield man jailed after raising ruckus at Circle K

A Summerfield man with a loaded gun in his boot was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance at a Circle K store.
Crime

Fruitland Park woman jailed after nasty tiff with guy pal's mom inside RV

A Fruitland Park woman was arrested early Monday morning after a violent spat with her man friend's mother inside a recreational vehicle in Umatilla.
