Sumter sheriff searching for Villagers’ daughter convicted of sex with teen

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Villagers’ daughter – a former teacher who once had sex with one of her students – after she failed to register as a sex offender.

Stephanie Lorraine Seabury, 29, a former Delaware middle school teacher, moved in last year with her parents in their Designer home at 362 Alteza Ln. in the Village of La Belle North. Seabury had been an English teacher at Fred Fifer III Middle School in Camden, Del. when she was arrested in 2014.

Seabury lived in an apartment complex in Dover, Del., where she had sex with a 13-year-old student. The boy told authorities that he had begun a sexual relationship with his teacher at her home. The relationship included sexual intercourse.

Seabury and the student met numerous times at a pre-determined location, then went to her apartment. They exchanged several explicit phone messages and photographs during the inappropriate relationship, according to news reports at the time.

Seabury was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust or authority, a felony in Delaware. She was ultimately sentenced to 18 months of probation, sparking some outrage in the community. Many complained that if she would have been a male teacher, she would have received a harsher sentence.

Seabury was classified as “absconded” in November 2019, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. A spokesman confirmed that she had not completed the required steps to confirm her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Seabury is being warned not to try to apprehend her. Instead, they should call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a reward up $1,000.