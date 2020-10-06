Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Summerfield man joins duo behind bars after appliances stolen from residence

Larry D. Croom

Daniel Alexander Boone

A Summerfield man with a sordid legal past found himself behind bars Sunday in connection with a recent burglary – after being treated for a drug overdose.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy spoke with 42-year-old Daniel Alexander Boone at the Summerfield ER, located at 9945 S.E. Hwy. 42. He admitted that on Sept. 24 he had gone to a residence with 44-year-old Kevin Allen Oliver, of Belleview, and 57-year-old Shari Lynne Gunter, of Ocala. Both Oliver and Gunter have been in the Marion County Jail since being arrested Sept. 24 in connection with the same burglary.

Boone said the three of them met at Oliver’s house where they did “dope” together and then went to the residence that was burglarized. He claimed that Oliver told him he had a key to the house and that it belonged to a friend who was allowing him to take the appliances, the report says.

Boone said he realized they didn’t have permission to be at the residence when Oliver pushed an air conditioner out of the way and entered through a window. But he said he went inside anyway and helped remove the appliances, the report says.

Kevin Allen Oliver

Boone said that eventually Oliver told him a blue SUV, which was a Marion County sheriff’s patrol vehicle, was outside the residence. He said Oliver them told him they “weren’t really allowed to be in the residence,” so they all ran. He said he went across U.S. Hwy. 441 to a vacant lot on the northeast side of the intersection and to a residence of another man, the report says.

Boone was placed under arrest and after being released from the Summerfield ER and was transported to the Marion County Jail. He was charged with larceny/grand theft of a dwelling and unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. He was being held on $20,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Both Oliver and Gunter were apprehended on Sept. 24 after fleeing from the residence. Oliver was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, larceny/grand theft of a dwelling and resisting an officer without violence. He was being held on $8,000 bond and is due in court Oct. 27 at 9 a.m.

Gunter was charged with larceny/grand theft of a dwelling, unarmed burglary of a dwelling, resisting an officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine and possession and/or use of drug equipment. She was being held on no bond and also is due in court Oct. 27 at 9 a.m.

Shari Lynne Gunter

Neither Boone, Oliver nor Gunter are strangers to the Marion County legal system. Boone was arrested in March and again in May in connection with stolen vehicles. He was given a summons to appear in Lake County Court in December 2016 on a drug charge after allegedly being forced at gunpoint to rent a room at the La Hacienda Hotel in Spanish Springs for a man who was jailed on charges of grand theft auto and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also was given a summons to appear in Marion County Court in December 2015 for an alleged shoplifting incident at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

Oliver was nabbed in July 2019 on active arrest warrants while a hypodermic needle was still stuck in his arm. He’s also faced charges in Marion County of driving with a suspended or revoked license, fraudulent use of personal identification/information, burglary of a conveyance, grand theft, petit theft, retail petit theft, dealing in stolen property, grand theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized connection to utility equipment.

Gunter was arrested in September after allegedly giving a Marion County sheriff’s deputy a false Florida identification card during a traffic stop. She was jailed in October 2018 on an outstanding warrant and drug charges. And since November 2010, she’s been housed in the Marion County Jail 16 times on a variety of charges.

