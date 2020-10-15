‘Stupid’ Summerfield man once jailed after Kohl’s sneaker theft back behind bars

A Summerfield man who once admitted he was “stupid” for attempting to run from the Kohl’s store in Lady Lake with a pair of stolen sneakers was jailed Tuesday on an outstanding Lake County warrant.

Stefan Michael Egger, 27, who lives at 16165 S.E. 97th Terrace Rd., was taken into custody by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy at the intersection of S.E. 102nd Avenue Road and S.E. 104th Terrace. He was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with failure to appear in Lake County Court on an outstanding charge of petit theft from a merchant (second offense). He was being held on $4,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Egger was arrested in November 2019 after entering Kohl’s and putting on a pair of sneakers valued at $85.59, according to a Lady Lake Police Department report. He put the shoes he had been wearing into the box.

Egger than ran from the store in the new sneakers but was apprehended by a police officer a short distance away.

“I know man, it’s about the sneakers. It was stupid of me,” Egger told the police officer. “I’m so stupid. I’ll never do this again, I swear. I just needed new sneakers.”

Egger was issued a notice to appear in Lake County Court and was banned from the Lady Lake Kohl’s store.