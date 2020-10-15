Thursday, October 15, 2020
87.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Newsletter

Villager elected into softball hall of fame in Minnesota

Larry D. Croom

A Villages resident has been elected to into a prestigious softball Hall of Fame in Minnesota.

Villager Dick Ford played for Jerry Earl/Castle Inn in the Rochester, Minn., area in the 1970s. The team won the World Title in 1977 and Ford was inducted into the Rochester Softball Association Hall of Fame.

Dick Ford, of the Village of Hemingway, was put into to the Rochester Softball Association Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony originally was scheduled for Oct. 30 but was canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford’s team, Jerry Earl/Castle Inn, played in six World Tournaments, winning the World Title in 1977 as Castle Inn. In 1972, the team placed fifth in the world. The group also tallied multiple league and tournament titles in and around Rochester while averaging more than 70 wins and single-digit losses each year.

If you’ve had a notable achievement, share the news with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us.

Related Articles

News

Sumter County abolishes tax that helps fund music at town squares

Sumter County has abolished a tax that has helped fund music at the town squares in The Villages. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

78-year-old Villager arrested in long-running feud with neighbor

A Villager has been arrested in a long-running feud with a neighbor.
Read more
Crime

Assisted living employee arrested in theft of firearm from facility

An assisted living employee has been arrested in the theft of a firearm from the facility located just outside The Villages.
Read more
Health

5 more local COVID-19 deaths as The Villages sees spike in cases

Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as The Villages reported an increase in cases of the deadly virus Wednesday.
Read more
Crime

Woman heads to sheriff’s annex to report being choked by beer-tossing man

A woman headed to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex to report being choked by a beer-tossing man.
Read more
Crime

Visitor to The Villages enrolls in treatment program after golf cart DUI arrest

A woman who was jailed while visiting The Villages has enrolled in a substance abuse treatment program as the result of a golf cart drunk driving arrest.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police arrest woman who put ‘friend’s’ license plate on her vehicle

Wildwood police arrested a woman who put a “friend’s” license plate on her vehicle.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

78-year-old Villager arrested in long-running feud with neighbor

A Villager has been arrested in a long-running feud with a neighbor.
Read more
Crime

Assisted living employee arrested in theft of firearm from facility

An assisted living employee has been arrested in the theft of a firearm from the facility located just outside The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Male Cardinal Near Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this male cardinal in a tree near Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sunset On Nash Loop In The Villages

Check out this sunset over Nash Loop in The Villages. Thanks to Diane Williams for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Flower Near Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this flower being visited by a butterfly near Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Apartments will destroy image of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears apartments will destroy the image of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

78-year-old Villager arrested in long-running feud with neighbor

A Villager has been arrested in a long-running feud with a neighbor.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Democrats again playing politics with COVID-19 relief  

Congressman Daniel Webster contends that Democrats are again playing politics with COVID-19 relief.  
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Sumter County abolishes tax that helps fund music at town squares

Sumter County has abolished a tax that has helped fund music at the town squares in The Villages. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

78-year-old Villager arrested in long-running feud with neighbor

A Villager has been arrested in a long-running feud with a neighbor.
Read more
Crime

Assisted living employee arrested in theft of firearm from facility

An assisted living employee has been arrested in the theft of a firearm from the facility located just outside The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Apartments will destroy image of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears apartments will destroy the image of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Pit bull put back up for adoption after killing my six-pound dog

A Village of Sabal Chase resident writes that a pit bull was put back up for adoption after killing her six-pound dog. In a Letter to the Editor, she explains that this dangerous dog could be coming to your neighborhood.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Great nature photos on Villages-News.com!

A Village of Duval resident loves to start her day by checking out the nature photos on Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

78-year-old Villager arrested in long-running feud with neighbor

A Villager has been arrested in a long-running feud with a neighbor.
Read more
Crime

Assisted living employee arrested in theft of firearm from facility

An assisted living employee has been arrested in the theft of a firearm from the facility located just outside The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Woman heads to sheriff’s annex to report being choked by beer-tossing man

A woman headed to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex to report being choked by a beer-tossing man.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,711FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
87.2 ° F
90 °
86 °
48 %
0.6mph
1 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment