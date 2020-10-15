Villager elected into softball hall of fame in Minnesota

A Villages resident has been elected to into a prestigious softball Hall of Fame in Minnesota.

Dick Ford, of the Village of Hemingway, was put into to the Rochester Softball Association Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony originally was scheduled for Oct. 30 but was canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford’s team, Jerry Earl/Castle Inn, played in six World Tournaments, winning the World Title in 1977 as Castle Inn. In 1972, the team placed fifth in the world. The group also tallied multiple league and tournament titles in and around Rochester while averaging more than 70 wins and single-digit losses each year.

