PepperTree Apartments woman back on probation after latest arrests

A PepperTree Apartments woman is back on probation after a pair of arrests within the past year.

Christina Lamoreaux, 38, of Wildwood, had been free on bond on a charge of driving under the influence when she was arrested June 12 by Mount Dora police on charges of fleeing/attempting to elude, driver’s license suspended due to DUI and resisting arrest.

Prior to that, Lamoreaux had been arrested following a crash in November at the entrance to Oxford Oaks on U.S. 301. In that crash, she was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and cited for having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle. She refused to provide a breath sample.

Court records in Lake County and Sumter County indicate the Chicago native has been placed on probation for three years. Her driver’s license will remain suspended for one year.

Lamoreaux in 2015 had been involved in a hit-and-run accident at Club Wildwood. She attempted to blame her dog for that crash and ordered law enforcement to take her dog into custody – rather than her. She pleaded no contest on Oct. 29, 2015 to a charge of driving under the influence, lost her license for one year and was placed on 12 months probation. She was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. Lamoreaux won early termination of her probation on July 21, 2016 after providing proof of completion of community service and proof of restitution.