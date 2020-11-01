Sunday, November 1, 2020
78.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

PepperTree Apartments woman back on probation after latest arrests

Meta Minton

Christina Lamoreaux

A PepperTree Apartments woman is back on probation after a pair of arrests within the past year.

Christina Lamoreaux, 38, of Wildwood, had been free on bond on a charge of driving under the influence when she was arrested June 12 by Mount Dora police on charges of fleeing/attempting to elude, driver’s license suspended due to DUI and resisting arrest.

Prior to that, Lamoreaux had been arrested following a crash in November at the entrance to Oxford Oaks on U.S. 301. In that crash, she was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and cited for having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle. She refused to provide a breath sample.

Court records in Lake County and Sumter County indicate the Chicago native has been placed on probation for three years. Her driver’s license will remain suspended for one year.

Lamoreaux in 2015 had been involved in a hit-and-run accident at Club Wildwood. She attempted to blame her dog for that crash and ordered law enforcement to take her dog into custody – rather than her. She pleaded no contest on Oct. 29, 2015 to a charge of driving under the influence, lost her license for one year and was placed on 12 months probation. She was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. Lamoreaux won early termination of her probation on July 21, 2016 after providing proof of completion of community service and proof of restitution.

Related Articles

Crime

Village of Poinciana resident sentenced on drunk driving charge

A resident of the Village of Poinciana will lose his driver’s license for six months after his vehicle was spotted in the golf cart lane of a roadway in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager imprisoned after shooting up neighbor lady’s home moves to trailer park

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house has moved into a trailer park in Leesburg.
Read more
Crime

Brooklyn native serving jail time after brawl at home in The Villages

A Brooklyn native is serving 60 days in jail after a brawl with a woman at the home of his late mother in The Villages.
Read more
Health

Area residents encouraged to take COVID-19 precautions while celebrating holidays

Area residents are being encouraged to continue to take COVID-19 precautions while celebrating holidays in the days and months ahead.
Read more
News

Used bicycles to be collected at Lake Miona Rec Center for Christmas giveaway

The bicycle clubs in The Villages are preparing to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annual Bicycle Collection.
Read more
News

El Santiago Recreation Center and pool to be closed for maintenance

The El Santiago Recreation Center, including the outdoor courts and family pool, will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Sunday, Nov. 8.
Read more
News

Bacall Recreation Center and outdoor facilities to be closed for maintenance

The Bacall Recreation Center and outdoor facilities will be closed for quarterly maintenance Saturday, Nov. 7.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager imprisoned after shooting up neighbor lady’s home moves to trailer park

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house has moved into a trailer park in Leesburg.
Read more
Crime

Brooklyn native serving jail time after brawl at home in The Villages

A Brooklyn native is serving 60 days in jail after a brawl with a woman at the home of his late mother in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator Foot Close Up

Check out the detail in this close up shot of an alligator's foot. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Day At Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this beautiful day at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Marissa Maulsby for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Please Don’t Feed The Birds

Please don't feed the birds. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Take a look at their records when it comes to COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident urges readers to take a look at the presidential candidates’ records when it comes to COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Village of Poinciana resident sentenced on drunk driving charge

A resident of the Village of Poinciana will lose his driver’s license for six months after his vehicle was spotted in the golf cart lane of a roadway in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Travel increases chances of getting and spreading COVID-19

Travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control. We've got tips from the CDC.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Village of Poinciana resident sentenced on drunk driving charge

A resident of the Village of Poinciana will lose his driver’s license for six months after his vehicle was spotted in the golf cart lane of a roadway in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager imprisoned after shooting up neighbor lady’s home moves to trailer park

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house has moved into a trailer park in Leesburg.
Read more
Crime

Brooklyn native serving jail time after brawl at home in The Villages

A Brooklyn native is serving 60 days in jail after a brawl with a woman at the home of his late mother in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Take a look at their records when it comes to COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident urges readers to take a look at the presidential candidates’ records when it comes to COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The danger of the virus and Trump’s rally in The Villages

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, addresses the fact that people are upset about President Trump’s rally in The Villages and that some people weren’t wearing masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun needs to bring back the TV guide insert

A Village of Santiago resident contends The Villages Daily Sun needs to bring back its TV guide insert. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Village of Poinciana resident sentenced on drunk driving charge

A resident of the Village of Poinciana will lose his driver’s license for six months after his vehicle was spotted in the golf cart lane of a roadway in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager imprisoned after shooting up neighbor lady’s home moves to trailer park

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house has moved into a trailer park in Leesburg.
Read more
Crime

Brooklyn native serving jail time after brawl at home in The Villages

A Brooklyn native is serving 60 days in jail after a brawl with a woman at the home of his late mother in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,746FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
78.8 ° F
82.4 °
77 °
74 %
0.9mph
40 %
Mon
77 °
Tue
72 °
Wed
75 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
74 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment