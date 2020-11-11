Norma Jean Hubbard O’Neill of Summerfield, Florida passed away on November 4, 2020 at the age of 90.

Norma was born October 10, 1930 to Hattie and William (Mack) Richardson of Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from Manuel High School in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1948, and attended Butler University, Jordan College of Music. Norma married twice and had six children, which she ultimately raised on her own.

In 1999, she remarried and moved to The Villages Florida with her husband David O’Neill. Norma was retired after many years as a human resource manager for D.C. Heath in Indianapolis, Indiana and a Secretary for the Indianapolis Police Department, Narcotics Division. Norma was an exceptional ballroom dancer and won several awards doing what she loved to do over a span of 30 years. She also headed a women’s dance troupe named the Dancing Grannies in Indianapolis, entertaining people from nursing homes, malls and many other venues. She loved to travel with her husband David and friends they met along the way.

Once in Florida, Norma gave private dance lessons to local residents. People from the area loved to watch her dance at the Spanish Springs Square and she was noticed by many for her friendliness and talent. Norma was a beautiful classy lady who loved dressing to the nines every day and she was a friend to all that met her. She was a loving and generous woman. She enjoyed giving to her children, grandchildren and others. Norma was preceded in death by her daughter Marie Beaman, 8 years ago and her oldest son Mark Kimbel, 2 years ago.

Norma is remembered and will be dearly missed by her Husband, David O’Neill; sister, Shirley Owensby of Plainfield, Indiana; daughters, Marsha Firth (Mickey) of Irondale, Alabama; Christie Kimbel-Pool of Eustis, Florida; Shirley Johnson (Hubbard) of Indianapolis, Indiana and son Rodney Hubbard (Debbie) of Indianapolis, Indiana; two step-children, Bill Tittle (Barb) of Indianapolis and Joyce DeZutti (Jeff) of Illinois; 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared on the tribute wall. Donations may be made to your local dementia care facility. We love you Mom! We know you are giving dance lessons in heaven and are having a ball! (Literally). One by one we will see you again someday and put our family chain back together.