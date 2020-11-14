3 more tri-county COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 875,000 cases of deadly virus

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 875,000 cumulative cases of the potentially deadly virus.

Two of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other one lived in Lake County. They were identified Saturday by the Florida Department of Health as:

85-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 14;

90-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Oct. 28; and

88-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Oct. 10.

Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up seven for a total of 914;

Leesburg up eight for a total of 1,550;

Belleview up five for a total of 424;

Fruitland Park up two for a total of 217;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 415; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 48.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,148 cases – an increase of eight from Friday to Saturday – among 1,781 men, 1,333 women, 17 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 225 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 803 in correctional facilities. There have been 89 deaths and 302 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 859 cases. Besides those mentioned above in the Lady Lake portion of the county, others have been identified in Coleman (716), Wildwood (482), Bushnell (363, 154 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 106 inmates and 48 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (117), Lake Panasoffkee (87), Center Hill (61) and Sumterville (58). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 135 cases among 28 inmates and 107 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 24,365 – increase of 159

Men: 10,962

Women: 13,132

Non-residents: 118

People listed as unknown: 153

Deaths: 696

Hospitalizations: 2,202

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 9,527 – increase of 61

Men: 4,380

Women: 4,952

Non-residents: 69

People listed as unknown: 126

Cases in long-term care facilities: 730

Cases in correctional facilities: 281

Deaths: 243

Hospitalizations: 780

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,412), Leesburg (1,550), Tavares (837), Eustis (772) and Mount Dora (719). The Villages also is reporting 45 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 11,690 – increase of 90

Men: 4,801

Women: 6,847

Non-residents: 32

People listed as unknown: 10

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,155

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,256

Deaths: 364

Hospitalizations: 1,120

Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,790), Summerfield (483), Belleview (424), Dunnellon (422) and Citra (204). The Villages is reporting 10 cases. A total of 1,425 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told Florida is reporting 875,096 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,544 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 862,990 are residents. A total of 53,453 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,202 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,704 deaths and 51,813 people have been hospitalized.