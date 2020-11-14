Saturday, November 14, 2020
Home Health

3 more tri-county COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 875,000 cases of deadly virus

Larry D. Croom

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 875,000 cumulative cases of the potentially deadly virus.

Two of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other one lived in Lake County. They were identified Saturday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 85-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 14;
  • 90-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Oct. 28; and
  • 88-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Oct. 10.

Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up seven for a total of 914;
  • Leesburg up eight for a total of 1,550;
  • Belleview up five for a total of 424;
  • Fruitland Park up two for a total of 217;
  • Lady Lake up one for a total of 415; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 48.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,148 cases – an increase of eight from Friday to Saturday – among 1,781 men, 1,333 women, 17 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 225 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 803 in correctional facilities. There have been 89 deaths and 302 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 859 cases. Besides those mentioned above in the Lady Lake portion of the county, others have been identified in Coleman (716), Wildwood (482), Bushnell (363, 154 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 106 inmates and 48 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (117), Lake Panasoffkee (87), Center Hill (61) and Sumterville (58). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 135 cases among 28 inmates and 107 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 24,365 – increase of 159
  • Men: 10,962
  • Women: 13,132
  • Non-residents: 118
  • People listed as unknown: 153
  • Deaths: 696
  • Hospitalizations: 2,202

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,527 – increase of 61
  • Men: 4,380
  • Women: 4,952
  • Non-residents: 69
  • People listed as unknown: 126
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 730
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 281
  • Deaths: 243
  • Hospitalizations: 780
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,412), Leesburg (1,550), Tavares (837), Eustis (772) and Mount Dora (719). The Villages also is reporting 45 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,690 – increase of 90
  • Men: 4,801
  • Women: 6,847
  • Non-residents: 32
  • People listed as unknown: 10
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,155
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,256
  • Deaths: 364
  • Hospitalizations: 1,120
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,790), Summerfield (483), Belleview (424), Dunnellon (422) and Citra (204). The Villages is reporting 10 cases. A total of 1,425 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told Florida is reporting 875,096 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,544 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 862,990 are residents. A total of 53,453 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,202 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,704 deaths and 51,813 people have been hospitalized.

Related Articles

Crime

Lady Lake police nab man accused of sending nude photos of estranged lady friend

The efforts of a Lady Lake police detective led to the arrest of a man accused of sending out nude photos of his estranged lady friend.
Read more
Crime

PepperTree Apartments man jailed on DUI charge after shots of vodka

A PepperTree Apartments resident was arrested on a drunk driving charge after eight shots of vodka and crashing his truck.
Read more
Crime

Couple arrested at Motel 6 in Wildwood on charges of child neglect

A couple was arrested at Motel 6 in Wildwood on charges of child neglect.
Read more
Crime

Woman who allegedly stole bracelets arrested by Lady Lake police

A woman with a history of shoplifting who allegedly stole bracelets was arrested by Lady Lake police.
Read more
News

Well-known Villages World War II vet to speak at upcoming DAR meeting

A Villages World War II veteran who was once singled out by President Trump during a State of the Union Address will be the guest of honor at an upcoming meeting of the John Bartram Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested after deputies respond to alarm at Summerfield storage facility

An Oxford man was arrested on drug charges and an Ohio-born woman was charged with giving a false name to law enforcement after being detained early Wednesday when Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglar alarm at a Summerfield self-storage facility.
Read more
News

Open-Air Basket Fest to benefit children living in the Ocala National Forest

Those who are looking for a fun holiday gift for a friend or family member are invited to check out the upcoming Open-Air Basket Fest at the Havana Country Club restaurant breezeway.
Read more
