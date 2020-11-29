District Office issues reminder to dog owners in The Villages

The District Office has issued the following reminder to dog owners in The Villages.

Dog are not allowed to be off leash on any athletic field or other public areas.

Do not allow your pets to play and walk on common area landscaping.

Be considerate of neighbors when walking your pet by not permitting your pet to go onto other’s property.

Pet owners are responsible for picking up after their pet. They should take all waste home for disposal. Do not use storm drains, postal or recreation facilities for disposing of solid waste and plastic bags.

Lake, Marion and Sumter Counties and Lady Lake have authority of animal services. Please follow all county ordinances regarding pets.