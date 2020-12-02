Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Home Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases spike again in Villages area

Larry D. Croom

Nine more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as The Villages and surrounding communities saw yet another spike in the number of new cases of the deadly virus.

Three of the latest fatalities lived in Sumter County, three in Lake County and three in Marion County. All of the Sumter and Marion County residents were identified Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health, while only two of the Lake County residents were identified. The victims were listed as:

  • 80-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Nov. 3;
  • 81-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Nov. 10;
  • 85-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive Nov. 14;
  • 81-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 10;
  • 90-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Oct. 21;
  • 61-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Nov. 7;
  • 62-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Nov. 8; and
  • 89-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Nov. 12.

A total of 113 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday from a 48-hour period in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 47 for a total of 1,299;
  • Summerfield up 23 for a total of 609;
  • Leesburg up 18 for a total of 1,799;
  • Lady Lake up nine for a total of 504;
  • Belleview up six for a total of 505;
  • Fruitland Park up five for a total of 253;
  • Wildwood up three for a total of 536;
  • Oxford up two for a total of 180.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,535 cases – an increase of 32 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 1,978 men, 1,518 women, 19 non-residents and 20 people listed as unknown. A total of 226 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 804 in correctional facilities. There have been 98 deaths and 328 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 1,180 cases – an increase of 47 in a 48-hour period. Others have been identified in Coleman (718), Wildwood (536), Bushnell (441, 162 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 107 inmates and 55 staff members), Oxford (180), Webster (140), Lake Panasoffkee (113), Center Hill (76), Sumterville (69) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (52). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 120 cases among 11 inmates and 109 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 27,624 – increase of 202
  • Men: 12,445
  • Women: 14,836
  • Non-residents: 164
  • People listed as unknown: 179
  • Deaths: 738
  • Hospitalizations: 2,368

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,809 – increase of 66
  • Men: 4,978
  • Women: 5,586
  • Non-residents: 105
  • People listed as unknown: 140
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 755
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 283
  • Deaths: 258
  • Hospitalizations: 140
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,871), Leesburg (1,799), Tavares (949), Eustis (907) and Mount Dora (848). The Villages also is reporting 61 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 13,280 – increase of 104
  • Men: 5,489
  • Women: 7,732
  • Non-residents: 40
  • People listed as unknown: 19
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,243
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,267
  • Deaths: 382
  • Hospitalizations: 1,180
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (10,299), Summerfield (609), Dunnellon (525), Belleview (505) and Citra (229). The Villages is reporting 58 cases. A total of 1,437 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (119) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,018,160 cases – an increase of 9,994 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 1,001,800 are residents. A total of 56,873 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,794 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 19,012 deaths and 55,567 people have been hospitalized.

