Husband arrested after allegedly hitting wife with bathrobe in Poinciana

A Villager was arrested after allegedly hitting his wife with a bathrobe at their home in the Village of Poinciana.

Terry Douglas Cochran, 78, was arrested Sunday night on a charge of battery following the altercation with his wife.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:35 p.m. to the residence after he started hitting her with a bathrobe during an argument, according to an arrest report. He also punched her in the lower left side of her back, leaving a mark. The woman showed the bruise to deputies.

Cochran has no prior arrests for battery.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, where he was initially held without bond.