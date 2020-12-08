New restaurant going in at shuttered TooJay’s location in The Villages

A new restaurant will be going in at the shuttered location of TooJay’s Gourmet Deli in The Villages.

The TooJay’s restaurant in Spanish Springs Town Square closed in September. The shutdown followed the chain’s bankruptcy filing in April amid the COVID-19 crisis. TooJay’s continues to operate restaurants at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood.

Farmshed, a restaurant that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, has signed a lease to take over the former TooJay’s location in Spanish Springs.

The restaurant is targeting an opening date in the spring of next year.