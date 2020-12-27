Sunday, December 27, 2020
The Villages
Holiday edition of Bad Parking in The Villages

Staff Report

Here’s the holiday edition of Bad Parking and as you can see the Parking Patrol has been hard at work here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Wrong-way parking Village of Duval

Taking up four spaces at Brownwood

Holiday company in Village of Duval

Catch of the Day at Blue Fin

When you gotta go …..

Make room for the Mustang

Special Parking at Winn-Dixie

Extra Long

Too important to walk at Publix

Under the Mistletoe

In red but out of line at Target

Double Bad Parking at Chula Vista

Big Ten Parking for the Badger

Santa’s helper

Peculiar Parking at Publix at Trailwinds Plaza

Entitled at Lake Sumter Landing

Loading up the holiday spirits

Preferred parking at Pinellas Plaza

Publix at Trailwinds Village

Entitled Corvette

No Parking at La Plaza Grande

Snowbird parking at Winn-Dixie at Pinellas Plaza

Shopping at Sam’s Club

Longer lines needed

Taking up two spaces

Sunday shopper at Publix at Mulberry

Crime

83-year-old Villager nears release from prison after violence toward girlfriend

An 83-year-old Villager is nearing the date of his release from a Florida prison after serving a sentence resulting from violence toward his girlfriend.
Read more
Health

Significant dip in number of new COVID-19 cases after testing sites close for Christmas

Five more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the number of new cases across Florida dropped – possibly because testing sites closed for Christmas and some remained shut down over the weekend.
Read more
Business

Why You Shouldn’t Sign A Nursing Home Or Assisted Living Facility Arbitration Agreement

Many long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities, will routinely include arbitration agreements in their admission documents. It is never a good idea to sign such an arbitration agreement.
Read more
News

The Villages offers information about pickup of discarded Christmas trees

The Villages District Office is offering information about the collection of discarded Christmas trees.
Read more
News

New Year’s holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages

The New Year's holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages. We've got details.
Read more
News

Repair of restroom floors to take place at Caroline swimming pool

The Caroline Neighborhood Adult Pool will be closed Monday, Dec. 28 through Tuesday, Dec. 29 for repair of the restroom floors.
Read more
News

Silver Lake Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance

The Silver Lake Recreation Center indoor and outdoor facilities will be closed for upcoming maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
