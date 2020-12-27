Here’s the holiday edition of Bad Parking and as you can see the Parking Patrol has been hard at work here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Holiday edition of Bad Parking in The Villages
Related Articles
Crime
83-year-old Villager nears release from prison after violence toward girlfriend
An 83-year-old Villager is nearing the date of his release from a Florida prison after serving a sentence resulting from violence toward his girlfriend.
Health
Significant dip in number of new COVID-19 cases after testing sites close for Christmas
Five more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the number of new cases across Florida dropped – possibly because testing sites closed for Christmas and some remained shut down over the weekend.
Business
Why You Shouldn’t Sign A Nursing Home Or Assisted Living Facility Arbitration Agreement
Many long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities, will routinely include arbitration agreements in their admission documents. It is never a good idea to sign such an arbitration agreement.
News
The Villages offers information about pickup of discarded Christmas trees
The Villages District Office is offering information about the collection of discarded Christmas trees.
News
New Year’s holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages
The New Year's holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages. We've got details.
News
Repair of restroom floors to take place at Caroline swimming pool
The Caroline Neighborhood Adult Pool will be closed Monday, Dec. 28 through Tuesday, Dec. 29 for repair of the restroom floors.
News
Silver Lake Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance
The Silver Lake Recreation Center indoor and outdoor facilities will be closed for upcoming maintenance. We've got the date.