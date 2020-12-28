Monday, December 28, 2020
Marion County residents 65 and older can sign up for COVID-19 vaccination

Staff Report

Marion County residents ages 65 and older will soon be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination.

The Department of Health in Marion County is slated to receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine for those residents this week and is starting the signup process for people who would like to be vaccinated.

To request vaccination by the health department, go to https://tinyurl.com/y98cxp6s and complete and submit the requested information form. If you do not have computer access, you can call the Marion County COVID-19 hotline at (352) 644-2590 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and staff will submit the form online for you. (Note: DOH-Marion offices will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year holiday. Registration will only be available online on those days.)

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available on a first come, first served basis. Once eligible residents submit their information on DOH-Marion’s website, they will be placed in line for a call-back by staff to set an appointment. Staff will call to schedule a vaccination appointment as vaccines become available.

Residents who sign up to receive the vaccination at the health department will receive the Moderna vaccine. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is a 2-shot series, with the second shot being provided 28 days after the first shot.

