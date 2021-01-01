Summerfield couple nabbed after price-tag-switching incident at Wal-Mart

A Summerfield couple is behind bars in the Marion County Jail after being accused of ripping off more than $1,200 in merchandise from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

A loss prevention officer called the Marion County sheriff’s office for help Monday and reporting seeing 30-year-old Zachary Fitzgerald Moore and 29-year-old Lesley Rena Stauffer switching price tags on items and cutting off the “spider wrap” alarms on high-dollar merchandise. When the deputy arrived at the store, located at 17961 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441, Moore and Stauffer were at the self-checkout line preparing to pay for the merchandise with the switched price tags, a sheriff’s office report states.

The couple paid $37.86, before tax, for 32 items that were valued at $1,202.92. Those items included electronics, consumable goods, office supplies and men’s athletic wear, the report says.

The deputy stopped Moore and Stauffer as they walked out the south-end doors of the store. Moore ran from the deputy and eventually tripped and fell. While lying on the ground, he said, “I’m done. I’m done,” according to the report.

After being read their rights, both Moore and Stauffer, who live at 4915 S.E. 149th St. in Summerfield, refused to speak with the deputy. They were then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Moore was charged with grand theft and resisting an officer without violence. He was being held on $3,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set. Stauffer was charged with grand theft and held on $2,000 bond. Her next court date also hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.