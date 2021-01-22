Donald LeRoy of the Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday the 18th of January, 2021.

He was born in Neptune New Jersey in 1934 and a graduate of Neptune High School in 1954. Donald got drafted into the Army right out of High School, got married to his High School sweetheart Joyce E. Nabb and shipped out shortly after his wedding. After his service in the Army he had an over 38 year career with Jersey Central Power and Light and later with GPU Nuclear, as the Electrical Maintenance Supervisor at the Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station in Lacy Township New Jersey, retiring in 1994. He was a founding and lifetime member of the Howell Elks #2515 and an avid golfer. Donald was devout Roman Catholic and a regular parishioner of Saint Paul’s Church in Leesburg, Florida. He was an amazing and caring Father to five Sons to which whom he instilled the core values needed to become respectable young men. Known for his jovial and positive presence he touched and was loved by all who have been blessed to meet him.

Donald was predeceased by his Mother Hellen Sailliez, Father Edwin LeRoy, his beloved Wife Joyce Nabb, brothers Robert and Henry. He was predeceased by his Son William LeRoy and Daughter in Law Racheal Bennett.

He is survived by four Sons, Robert, Donald and his Wife Karen, Thomas and Richard (Rock) LeRoy. He is also survived by four Grandchildren, Christopher, Mathew and his Wife Krystin, Andrew and Jolie and two Greatgrandchildren Simone Rose and Lilly LeRoy.

The Family would like to thank everyone who sent their thoughts and prayers. Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center is handling Donald’s interment at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell Florida. A memorial gathering will take place sometime in the future due to covid.