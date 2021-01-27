Fried chicken and cigarette heist lands Summerfield man behind bars

A Summerfield man is behind bars after an armed robbery involving fried chicken and cigarettes.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Summerfield grocery store on S. Hwy. 301 last week in reference to an armed robbery. An investigation revealed that 18-year-old William Nickerson entered the business and attempted to purchase fried chicken and cigarettes, but his credit card was declined, a sheriff’s office report states.

Nickerson then got into an argument with the store clerk before eventually pulling out a handgun and taking the items without paying for them, the report says. He fled from the store in a white Volkswagen but was later located and placed under arrest.

Nickerson was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with robbery with a weapon. He was being held on $10,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.