To the Editor:

Donald Trump must be held accountable for his attacks on our democracy. His constant lies about the election, his baseless lawsuits, and his attempts to get legitimate votes thrown out — predominantly from black and brown voters — laid the groundwork for January 6th’s horrific and racist attack at the U.S. Capitol.

That’s why the Senate needs to draw a hard line and make it clear that any effort to overthrow a legitimate election will be met with severe consequences. Many senators still haven’t repudiated Trump’s egregious and baseless claims about the 2020 election, even after the violence they’ve spurred — and we must demand that these senators finally step up for our democracy and help put an end to this dangerous narrative.

I demand that our Senators vote for conviction and disqualification of former president Donald Trump. Also, Donald Trump must be convicted and disqualified from running for office ever again.

Louis Schwarz

Village of Largo