Thursday, February 11, 2021
81.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Donald Trump must be held accountable

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Donald Trump must be held accountable for his attacks on our democracy. His constant lies about the election, his baseless lawsuits, and his attempts to get legitimate votes thrown out — predominantly from black and brown voters — laid the groundwork for January 6th’s horrific and racist attack at the U.S. Capitol.
That’s why the Senate needs to draw a hard line and make it clear that any effort to overthrow a legitimate election will be met with severe consequences. Many senators still haven’t repudiated Trump’s egregious and baseless claims about the 2020 election, even after the violence they’ve spurred — and we must demand that these senators finally step up for our democracy and help put an end to this dangerous narrative.
I demand that our Senators vote for conviction and disqualification of former president Donald Trump. Also, Donald Trump must be convicted and disqualified from running for office ever again.

Louis Schwarz
Village of Largo

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Villager can’t get through to reschedule vaccination

A Village of Sanibel resident was one of the first to sign up for the vaccine with Global Medical Response. But they ran out. Now she’s afraid she won’t get the vaccine. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Get your facts straight on masks

A Charlotte, N.C. resident who says she’s a regular reader of Villages-News.com, takes issue with a previous letter writer who spoke on out masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Homeowners should have to pay for damage

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident is furious that residents may have to share in the cost of remediation of destruction at Lake Deaton. He describes his frustration in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager loses vaccine appointment due to disconnected call

A Village of Duval resident describes the frustration of losing her COVID-19 vaccine appointment due to being disconnected. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What’s up at Fenney Grill?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident asks what’s going on at the Fenney Grill?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump haters need to get over it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident has a message for Trump haters - Get over it!
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Be persistent to get your COVID-19 vaccine

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He offers some friendly advice about being persistent and successfully obtaining your vaccination.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,639FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.9 ° F
82.4 °
81 °
47 %
1.6mph
1 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
76 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
82 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment