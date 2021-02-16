Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Villager’s son arrested after making scene at nightspot at town square

Meta Minton

Keith Barnum

A Villager’s son was arrested after allegedly making a scene at a nightspot at town square.

Lady Lake police were called shortly before midnight Saturday to Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square to investigate a complaint of someone trying to sell drugs.

Officers found 42-year-old Keith Barnum, who lives with his mother on the Historic Side of The Villages, behind Margarita Republic with several people pointing to him. When Barnum spotted police, he began to walk away, ignoring verbal commands to stop. An officer restrained and handcuffed the New Jersey native and noticed he appeared to have been drinking.

The manager of Margarita Republic confirmed that Barnum had been yelling and causing a commotion, offering to sell drugs to bar patrons.

Barnum was found to be in possession of a small glass jar that contained about 5 grams of marijuana.

He was taken into custody and as he was being transported to the Lake County Jail, Barnum removed his seatbelt and began to hit the cage inside the squad car. The officer stopped the car in the Wal-Mart parking lot and summoned Fruitland Park police who assisted putting Barnum into leg shackles.

Barnum was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.  He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

He had been arrested last month in another disturbance at the square.

