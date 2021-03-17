Denver Monroe Hamrick, formerly of Medina, Ohio, who was currently residing in the retirement home in The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2021, at the age of 77, with his loving wife Val at his side.

He leaves behind a loving family, his wife of 20 years, Val Hamrick, daughter, Jackie Haines, one grandson, Rory Haines, and three great-grandsons: Jordan, Rory Jr., and Brady. He also leaves behind an extensive family of loving brothers and sisters: Wanda (Henry) Moats, Connie Hamrick, Kenny (Rosa) Hamrick, Doris Young, Hazel Hamrick, Judy Aasen, Ronnie Hamrick, Mike Hamrick, Christine (Randy) Miller, numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a brother and sister-in-law who reside in Ukraine

Denver Hamrick was born in Webster Springs, West Virginia, and preceded in death by his mother Mildred Hamrick and father Denzil Hamrick. Denver proudly served his country as an Army Sergeant E-5, during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1967.

Denver held memberships in the following organizations:

The Villages Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 and The Commercial Vehicle Training Association.

One of his greatest accomplishments was that of being the founder and developer of Hamrick School which he ran for 35 years, from 1979 to 2014. He was responsible for training many students over the years to drive trucks which put them on a lucrative career path in the trucking industry. Through the years students would return to Hamrick School to thank Denver for making a difference in their lives and the lives of their families. Denver was a hard worker but always had time to talk with a student for any reason.

He enjoyed his family, friends, and neighbors; and liked a good round of golf, boating, and watching NASCAR races.

Denver Hamrick was a kind man and was loved by many. He will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are with Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society. A visitation will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 10-11a.m. with the burial at the Florida National Cemetery immediately following at 1:00 p.m. in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.