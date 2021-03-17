Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Robert Heuberger

Staff Report

Robert Heuberger

Robert Heuberger, age 78, died on March 14, 2021 in The Villages, Florida.

He is survived by his longtime companion Anita Howell, Chantelle and John Skinner, Nicole Howell and Shawn and Amy Howell. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Essie Heuberger, and son, Michael Rosine of Ohio.

He is an army veteran and retired after 37 years from General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing with his two paw kids, Pumpkin and Muffin.

There will be a private graveside service in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

