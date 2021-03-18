Thursday, March 18, 2021
81.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Better reporting could help us get back to normal

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

COVID and all the other viruses will unlikely never go away and they are communicable and it’s unlikely that that will ever change.
I feel the elderly and unhealthy are at high risk and should not be included in the statistics rather than reporting overall numbers that could make people unnecessarily concerned. So, in my humble opinion, better reporting would help  the majority of the population feel comfortable to getting back to a regular life.
The high risk, minority, should not be allowed to control the majority.

Louis Schueneman
Village of Buttonwood

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Villager thankful for assistance with getting golf cart up hill

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle woman expresses her gratitude to strangers who helped her get her golf cart up a hill.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Put the impact fees where they belong

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident offers his opinion on who should pay impact fees.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Indiana student wants to hear from Villagers as part of class project

A student at a Catholic school in Indiana is hoping to hear from residents in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Don’t spend CDD 10’s money south of State Road 44

A Village of Osceola Hills resident wants a promise that Community Development District 10’s money won’t be spent south of State Road 44. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

ICE given marching orders on what to call those illegally crossing the border

A Village of Bradford resident writes that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is no longer referring to immigrants as “illegal aliens.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Regarding Kathleen Cook’s Letter to the Editor about HB 1

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, attempts to correct “misinformation” in a previous Letter to the Editor regarding House Bill 1.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Biden’s border disaster

A Village of Buttonwood resident contends we’ve got a disaster brewing at the border and points the finger of blame at the Biden Administration.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,897FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
81.7 ° F
84 °
78.8 °
65 %
3.2mph
75 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
65 °
Sun
69 °
Mon
71 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment