Better reporting could help us get back to normal

To the Editor:

COVID and all the other viruses will unlikely never go away and they are communicable and it’s unlikely that that will ever change.

I feel the elderly and unhealthy are at high risk and should not be included in the statistics rather than reporting overall numbers that could make people unnecessarily concerned. So, in my humble opinion, better reporting would help the majority of the population feel comfortable to getting back to a regular life.

The high risk, minority, should not be allowed to control the majority.

Louis Schueneman

Village of Buttonwood