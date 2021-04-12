Health insurance issue at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

To the Editor:

Just read in the POA that UF Health does not accept United Healthcare Medicare reimbursement. Does this mean that all of us that have both the Supplemental and the Advantage plans with United Healthcare will have to go elsewhere to be hospitalized when needed? And, why would The Villages Health executives who demanded that you subscribe to the Advantage plan agree to a takeover of The Villages Hospital by an entity that does not accept this secondary insurance?

Jeanne Wood

Village of La Zamora