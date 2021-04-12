Health insurance issue at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Just read in the POA that UF Health does not accept United Healthcare Medicare reimbursement. Does this mean that all of us that have both the Supplemental and the Advantage plans with United Healthcare will have to go elsewhere to be hospitalized when needed? And, why would The Villages Health executives who demanded that you subscribe to the Advantage plan agree to a takeover of The Villages Hospital by an entity that does not accept this secondary insurance?

Jeanne Wood
Village of La Zamora

 

Headlines

County to make concession to churches at congested intersection on 466

News
Sumter County commissioners are ready to make a concession to two large churches in The Villages concerned about changes to a notoriously congested intersection on County Road 466.
Read more

Lightning strike takes out water main in Village of Tamarind Grove

News
A lightning strike took out a water main Sunday morning in the Village of Tamarind Grove. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more

Villager will lose driver’s license as result of golf cart DUI arrest

Crime
A Villager has been sentenced in connection with a golf cart drunk driving arrest last year in the Village of Linden.
Read more

Headlines

County to make concession to churches at congested intersection on 466

News
Sumter County commissioners are ready to make a concession to two large churches in The Villages concerned about changes to a notoriously congested intersection on County Road 466.
Read more

Lightning strike takes out water main in Village of Tamarind Grove

News
A lightning strike took out a water main Sunday morning in the Village of Tamarind Grove. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more

Villager will lose driver’s license as result of golf cart DUI arrest

Crime
A Villager has been sentenced in connection with a golf cart drunk driving arrest last year in the Village of Linden.
Read more

Florida adds more than 5,500 COVID-19 cases as local death toll revised

Health
COVID-19 continued to plague Florida on Sunday as more than 5,500 new cases of the deadly virus were reported across the Sunshine State – with 142 of those reported in the tri-county area.
Read more

Villager sentenced in DUI arrest last year at Lakeside Landings in Oxford

Crime
A Villager has been sentenced in connection with a drunk driving arrest last year when he was behind the wheel of a Cadillac at Lakeside Landings in Oxford.
Read more

Peripheral Neuropathy is successfully being treated with an Advanced Medical Technology

Health
Neurocare Systems is launching affordable options available to successfully treat your peripheral neuropathy.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Health insurance issue at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

Letters to the Editor
A Village of La Zamora resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses her concern about a health insurance issue at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.
Read more

Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036 appreciate support at Blueberry Festival

Letters to the Editor
The Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036 is appreciative of the support received at the recent Blueberry Festival. A member expresses his thanks in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Villager still won’t visit town squares

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Lynnhaven resident says she will not visit the town squares, even though she has had two COVID-19 shots. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos