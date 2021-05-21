Contact representatives and demand they restore election integrity

To the Editor:

Trevor Loudon, a writer for The Epoch Times, has clearly explained what I have been writing about for months now. You ask, what can you do about what is going on in America? The first thing you can do is watch the video I have attached, after that, you will have a clear understanding of what is going on and a plan to fight it.

I know your life is busy and would rather do something else, well those Patriots at Valley Forge would rather have been doing something else but they chose to fight for what they believed in. That is the decision you must make right now, take the time to watch the video. You are America’s foot soldiers and it is time to march, the events in America demand we act now before it is too late.

We must contact our state representatives and demand they restore election integrity, close Republican Primaries, and form a compact with other states under Article 10 of the US Constitution. The Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution states that “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”. It helps to define the division of power between the federal government and the state governments. Our Founders created this right to protect the people against a tyrannical government, that is exactly what we are living under at the moment.

In 2010, 38 states introduced resolutions to reaffirm the principles of sovereignty under the Constitution and the 10th Amendment; 14 states have passed the resolutions. These non-binding resolutions, called “state sovereignty resolutions” are intended to be a statement to demand that the federal government halt its practices of assuming powers and imposing mandates upon the states for purposes not enumerated by the Constitution, this must be reaffirmed again in all red states.

We need states to unite and protect their borders against illegal immigration whereas the federal government is ignoring those laws. States must stand up and protect our rights to assure our freedoms and prosperity against an out-of-control federal government. We must never forget, under the Constitution, it is the states and “we the people” that have complete power over the federal government. The time is now that we start acting like it before America is transformed into a socialist state, don’t make the mistake of thinking the Democrat Party is the party you grew up with, that party no longer exists, it has been taken over by the radical left.

Frank D. Lovell

An American Patriot

Free State of Florida