Friday, May 28, 2021
Pair wanted on warrants arrested at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood

By Meta Minton

Two people wanted on outstanding warrants were arrested at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

Robert Andrew Norman, 42, of Leesburg, was driving a Chevrolet utility vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over after a check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on a Marion County warrant, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Norman was found to have “multiple suspensions” of his license and was wanted on Citrus County warrants charging him with driving while license suspended and resisting arrest. The Gainesville native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The passenger and owner of the vehicle, 26-year-old Micheala Ann Farling of Leesburg, was also taken into custody on the Marion County warrant. She had been arrested this past October in a battle over her daughter.

She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

