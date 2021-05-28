Wasp Snacking On A Blueberry At Shady Brook Peaches In Sumterville

Just an ordinary day for a wasp to be snacking on a delicious, juicy blueberry at Shady Brook Peaches in Sumterville. Thanks to Renee Floyd for sharing this terrific photo!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Just an ordinary day for a wasp to be snacking on a delicious, juicy blueberry at Shady Brook Peaches in Sumterville. Thanks to Renee Floyd for sharing this terrific photo!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.