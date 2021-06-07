87 F
Careless customer causes fuel spill shutting down Circle K in The Villages

By Ron Clark

A careless customer caused a fuel spill shutting down a Circle K in The Villages.

A customer on Sunday night pulled into the Circle K at Southern Trace Plaza for a fillup and nearly drove away with the nozzle still lodged in the vehicle’s fuel tank, according to a witness. Realizing what had happened, the driver put the nozzle back in the pump “like nothing happened.” The driver didn’t notify the clerk at Circle K.

The owner of this vehicle got an unwanted gasoline shower due to the carelessness of a previous customer at a Circle K in The Villages.

A woman in a black four-door sedan approached the pump as the other driver pulled out of the parking lot. The gasoline nozzle was apparently still active and began to spray all over the woman, her car and the interior of her car, because she left a door open when she stepped out.

To make matters worse, the emergency shut off switch was not working. The nozzle reportedly kept spraying for 10 minutes until The Villages Public Department arrived and firefighters manually shut off the pumps.

Yellow crime scene tape was put up around the car and the pumps. 

