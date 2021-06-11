89.3 F
The Villages
Friday, June 11, 2021
Man arrested after traffic stop in parking lot of Chili’s in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A man was arrested after a traffic stop in the parking lot of Chili’s restaurant in The Villages.

Carlos Jovian Muniz-Natal, 29, of Mascotte, was driving a silver Hyundai Sonata at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over at the restaurant on Avenida Central due to the vehicle having no visible tag light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The native of Puerto Rico admitted his driver’s license was suspended. The officer verified the suspension and also found that Muniz-Natal was wanted on a Pasco County warrant. Muniz-Natal has also previously been convicted of driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked a the Lake County Jail.

