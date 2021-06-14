It’s all about America

To the Editor:

Back in the 60’s era, for the majority of us, it was about changing government. Not so today, now it’s about changing the country we grew up in. Basically, it’s about the total destruction of America and all she stands for. I wonder how it was for the Romans, did they just sit by as their civilization was destroyed from within as they continued their daily lives, could they not see what was happening to their country?

If you don’t believe that is happening today you are a large part of the problem. Now more than ever the Convention of States is critical for the power in America rests with each individual state. It is critical that we elect people to government that support the values America was founded on. Not only must we elect those people to States that presently haven’t passed the COS resolution we must also assure those States that have already passed the resolution maintain that position.

It’s a long difficult struggle but it is upon us to spread COS to family and friends, tell them to research, gather the facts and decide if they need to be a supporter of COS, and in turn spread the word to people they know. If we intend to stop an out-of-control Federal government we have no choice. Our Founders created Article V for a very critical reason and that reason is now for the first time in our history upon us.

Some say COS is dangerous, that we can lose rights in a runaway convention. I say if we do our job and elect Patriots to State government the only thing that will run away is the radical left. If we reach the point of having thirty-four Patriotic States we have the votes to be successful. We also have an alternative to pursue under the 10th Amendment. To date, thirty-eight states introduced resolutions to reaffirm the principles of sovereignty under the Constitution and the 10th Amendment; 14 states have passed the resolutions. They are intended to be a statement to demand that the federal government halt its practices of assuming powers and imposing mandates upon the states for purposes not enumerated by the Constitution.

So we have options you can demand your state pass “state sovereignty resolutions” under the 10th Amendment or a COS resolution under Article V of the Constitution. Inquire with your State Representatives and Senators to see if your state has already passed these. If not, ask that they do so. We need these States to come together in opposition to what the Federal government is doing, we need to take back America.

The problem is we cannot engage ourselves in this critical journey until we are assured we have the numbers to enhance success. Before establishing a Convention or passing “state sovereignty resolutions” we need to move on a solid foundation and that burden is upon each and every one of us in every State throughout this Republic.

Frank D. Lovell

Free State of Florida