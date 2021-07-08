82.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 8, 2021
CDD supervisors preparing for crucial vote on future of PWAC

By Meta Minton

Elected supervisors in The Villages are preparing for a crucial vote on the future of the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

Community Development District 7 supervisors on Thursday morning discussed a revised PWAC agreement that could provide more favorable terms for the CDDs between County Road 466 and State Road 44.

Some of the changes in the agreement would reduce its length from a 20-year pact to a 10-year agreement and it would foster improved dialogue between PWAC and its parent board, the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

You can see the agreement review by CDD 7 supervisors at this link: DOCS-#647930-v2-Fourth_Amended_and_Restated_PWAC_Interlocal_Agreement

“This agreement is a good start. Hopefully, the commercial property owners will take a look at it and hopefully consider it,” said CDD 7 Chairman Jerry Vicenti.

Most CDDs that are part of PWAC will be voting on the agreement next month. All signatories must agree to the terms of the revised agreement in order for the next step to take place, the formation of the Project Wide Advisory Committee II south of State Road 44. Breaking off PWAC II is seen as a positive move as the infrastructure south of State Road 44 is different from the infrastructure north of State Road 44.

Community Development District 12 supervisors discussed the agreement on Thursday afternoon in their meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

CDD 12 Supervisor David Robbins said the Corten steel Brownwood, Water Lily and Chitty Chatty bridges owned by Community Development District 13 could be daunting in terms of ongoing maintenance and upkeep.

If the PWAC II spinoff takes place, CDDs 12 and 13 would be the first two districts to begin sharing infrastructure costs south of State Road 44.

He received assurances from District Manager Richard Baier that the golf cart bridges are “low maintenance” and have an estimated 50-year lifespan.

