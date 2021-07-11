82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 11, 2021
type here...

Proven cases of voter fraud

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I know this subject has been posted more then once, but I would like to talk about some documented cases that have been proven in court.
It’s been reported that they actually found voter fraud, but not like the Republicans have hoped for. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered up to a $1 million reward for anyone who could find actual voter fraud. He was contacted by Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman who said he had some proven cases in his state, two of persons casting votes for their dead mothers, and another after voting himself return later wearing sunglasses and tried to cast a ballot for his son. All were Republicans voting for Trump. The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor is still waiting for his reward.
There was one other report from Ohio, an unnamed Republican tried to cast a ballot for Trump using his dead father’s name.
If you remember in the 2016 election, Trump repeatedly said that the election was rigged, thinking he had no chance of winning. As it turned out he was right, with the help of misinformation from Russia he won. In the 2020 election he started early saying the only way he could lose the election was if it was stolen. He tried everything to discredit Joe Biden because he knew that Obama loyalists were poised to come out in droves to vote for Joe. As it turned out Biden won by 7.1 million votes
The big steal is a lie, and even the Republicans know it. But what a fund raiser it is. So go for it.

David Engelhardt
Village of Summerhill

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Proven cases of voter fraud

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to some documented cases of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Golf cart sign credits Trump for vaccine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident describes a sign he saw on a golf cart, giving credit to former President Trump for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Treatment of Italian Paisans Club over seating for sold-out show

A Village of Pine Ridge resident offers his thoughts on the seating dispute involving the Italian Paisans Club.

Villager impatient with Community Standards

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses dissatisfaction with Community Standards when it comes to a deed compliance issues.

How about organizing a trash pickup day?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is encouraging The Villages to organize a trash pickup day.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos