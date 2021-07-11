Proven cases of voter fraud

To the Editor:

I know this subject has been posted more then once, but I would like to talk about some documented cases that have been proven in court.

It’s been reported that they actually found voter fraud, but not like the Republicans have hoped for. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered up to a $1 million reward for anyone who could find actual voter fraud. He was contacted by Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman who said he had some proven cases in his state, two of persons casting votes for their dead mothers, and another after voting himself return later wearing sunglasses and tried to cast a ballot for his son. All were Republicans voting for Trump. The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor is still waiting for his reward.

There was one other report from Ohio, an unnamed Republican tried to cast a ballot for Trump using his dead father’s name.

If you remember in the 2016 election, Trump repeatedly said that the election was rigged, thinking he had no chance of winning. As it turned out he was right, with the help of misinformation from Russia he won. In the 2020 election he started early saying the only way he could lose the election was if it was stolen. He tried everything to discredit Joe Biden because he knew that Obama loyalists were poised to come out in droves to vote for Joe. As it turned out Biden won by 7.1 million votes

The big steal is a lie, and even the Republicans know it. But what a fund raiser it is. So go for it.

David Engelhardt

Village of Summerhill