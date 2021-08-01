Work progressing at site of new KFC restaurant in The Villages

Steady progress is being made at the site of new Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in The Villages.

Construction is taking place next to the Red Lobster restaurant at te intersection of County Road 466 and Tatonka Terrace at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

An anticipated opening date has not yet been announced.

KFC has had a restaurant for many years at 1005 Bichara Blvd. at La Plaza Grande.

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has more than 23,000 KFC outlets in more than 140 countries and territories around the world. Colonel Harland David Sanders began selling fried chicken from his roadside restaurant in North Corbin, Ky. during the Great Depression. During that time Sanders developed his “secret recipe” and his patented method of cooking chicken in a pressure fryer. Sanders recognized the potential of the restaurant franchising concept, and the first KFC franchise opened in South Salt Lake, Utah in 1952. When his original restaurant closed, he devoted himself full-time to franchising his fried chicken throughout the country.