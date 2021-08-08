Villagers lend hand with annual SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash

More than 50 Villagers and others from surrounding communities touched the lives hundreds of children and their parents at the annual SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash for children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest.

Friends of SoZo Kids, a nonprofit housed in The Villages, spent the year collecting cash and donations to support the event. Nearly 1,000 packs of underwear, socks and sports bras, plus 1,000 pairs of sneakers, were collected starting at the Undies & Sneakers Drive in May. In July, Friends packed more than 1,000 backpacks with donated school supplies and toiletries for children in grades K-8.

On Saturday, Friends volunteers staffed the shoe-distribution tent, sizing children’s feet and fitting the children with quality sneakers to wear the first day of school.

“Despite the heat, our volunteers worked with great energy and kindness to touch the lives of these children,” said LaRae Donnellan, Friends of SoZo Kids Events Coordinator. “But our lives were equally touched by being able to help others.”

Friends of SoZo Kids will hold its next meeting at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, at Rohan Recreation Center. Upcoming projects include providing Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for families in the Forest and supporting children in the Angel Tree project. Donations of cash may be made online at www.FriendsOfSoZoKids.com or with a check written to “Friends of SoZo Kids” and mailed to Friends of SoZo Kids, 333 Colony Plaza, Suite #164, The Villages, FL 32162.