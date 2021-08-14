James Aubrey Taylor Jr., age 72, went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2021, in The Villages, FL.

James is survived by his wife, Willa Sue Taylor, of Ocala, FL; his son, Jason Taylor, of Leesville, LA; his son Scott Bragdon of Jacksonville, FL.; his daughter Shawna Chancey (Robert) of Ocala, FL, and his son Ryan Taylor (Sharon) of Citra, FL. He is also survived by his twin sister Sandra (San) Taylor; brother Ralph (Skip) Taylor (Sheila); sister Karen (Kay) Tate (Jerry); brother Greg Taylor (Daysi); Grandchildren Raymond D. Heaton III (Carol); Riley Heaton (Amara), Victoria Busby (Chase), Lauren Wisby (Gage), Wesley Heaton, Cole Chancey, Brittny Taylor; Corbyn Taylor; Lydia Vidal, and 10 Great-Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents James Aubrey Taylor Sr.; Mary Jane Taylor of Sparr, FL; his daughter Michelle Taylor Heaton of Leesville, LA; and his brother Robert Taylor, of Sparr, FL.

James was born on August 20, 1948, in Sanford, FL, to parents James Aubrey Taylor Sr. and Mary Jane Spotts Taylor. He graduated from Cocoa High School. James was an Army Veteran and served in Vietnam. James retired from Marion County Solid Waste. During retirement he volunteered in the Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) program.

James married Willa Sue Scott in 1988, blending their families together. The couple had one child together. James was a great family man and a loving husband and father. He was a great cook and loved cooking for family get togethers. His family and friends will always remember him as man with a big heart and lots of stories to tell.

A celebration of life service for James will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, 954 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, Florida 34470. All are welcome to attend and celebrate James’s life. Pastor Kerry Tygrett will officiate the service. Military honors will also be performed at the celebration of life service.